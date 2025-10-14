Lionel Messi Set To Play In Kerala, Named Argentina's Captain vs Aus: Organiser

Amid swirling speculation over the Argentina men’s football team’s proposed visit to Kerala this November, organisers have now confirmed that the reigning FIFA World Cup champions will indeed play at Kochi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and so will be their iconic captain, Lionel Messi.
This confirmation follows contradictory reports about Argentina’s tour to India. A report from Argentine publication TyC Sports claimed that the visit is now uncertain, with Kerala likely to be replaced by an African nation, with Morocco being named as a possible candidate.
For context, Argentina are slated to face Angola in a friendly before heading to Kochi to play Australia on 17 November. With a demanding travel schedule spanning Africa and Asia, and the fact that Argentina will face Spain in the Finalissima in March 2026 and would dearly want to avoid injuries prior to that, there was uncertainty regarding Argentina’s visit to Kerala.
Both Argentina And Lionel Messi Certain To Come To Kerala: Organiser
The organisers have since dismissed all uncertainty as ‘fake news.’
Speaking to The Quint, Anto Augustine, managing director of Reporter Broadcasting Company, who are official sponsor of the event and responsible for Argentina’s visit to Kerala, stated:
The reports of Argentina not coming to Kerala are totally fake. Argentina’s match will go ahead as planned. They will play against Australia on 17 November, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. We have confirmation from the Argentina Football Association (AFA).Anto Augustine
At 38, with another India visit — spanning across four cities — scheduled in December, will Lionel Messi turn up for the friendly?
Augustine answered:
Yes, Lionel Messi will be coming to Kerala. We are in contact with the Argentina Football Association, and they have confirmed the same. In fact, we have also announced the travelling Argentina squad. Lionel Messi has been named as the captain, so definitely he will come.Anto Augustine
Here are the list of players set to be in Argentina's touring contingent, as confirmed and conveyed by the organisers:
Emiliano Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Juan Foyth, Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Nicolas Otamendi, Cristian Romero, Marcos Acuna, Exequiel Palacios, Thiago Almada, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Nicolas Gonzalez, Giovani Lo Celso, Alexis Mac Allister, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi (captain).
Kochi's Stadium Undergoes Rs 70 Crore Renovation
Earlier this month, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired a review meeting to oversee preparations for what promises to be a landmark event. AFA’s venue manager, Hector Daniel Cabrera, had also inspected Kochi’s stadium facilities to assess infrastructure and security arrangements.
The organisers have claimed that the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is undergoing a Rs 70 crore renovation, in a bid to be in the best possible shape ahead of next month’s fixture.
Our preparations are going in full swing. The entire stadium is being revamped, including the seats, floodlights and security. We are creating new parking grounds, a temporary concourse of 3 kilometres is being made to create a wall that will help us control any kind of contingency. Rs 70 crore has already been invested. We want to create the best experience for each and every spectator coming to the match. Our work will conclude by the first week of November.Anto Augustine
Second Match On The Cards?
Besides hosting the match between Argentina and Australia, Kochi might host another fixture involving the Socceroos. Notably, Football Australia are yet to announce the specifics of a second fixture — if at all they will play — for FIFA’s November international match window.
We are in the process of confirming that match. We need to finalise the other team (to face Australia). Hopefully, we will have a clearer picture in the next couple of days.Anto Augustine
(The Quint has reached out to the Asociación del Fútbol Argentino and Football Australia for an official statement. This article will be updated once those are received).