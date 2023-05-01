Leicester City vs Everton Live: How to Watch Online, TV Channels & Kick-off Time

Leicester City will play against Everton at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England on 2 May, Tuesday.
Leicester City and Everton are in the relegation zone at 18th and 19th ranks respectively in the English Premier League 2022-23 standings. Leicester City with eight wins and five losses is one point away from moving out of the relegation rank.
This is a full preview of the match between Leicester City and Everton in the English Premier League 2022-23, including information on when and where to watch it live.
When Is the Match Kick-off Between Leicester City and Everton?
As per the Indian Standard Time, the match will begin at 12:30 am on 2 May, Tuesday.
Where Will the Match Between Leicester City and Everton Take Place?
The match will be hosted at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.
How to Live Stream the Match Between Leicester City and Everton?
The match will be available to watch live in Disney+ Hotstar.
Which Channels Will Broadcast the Match Between Leicester City and Everton?
You can watch the live broadcast from Star Sports Select HD.
