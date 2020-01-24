Sevilla FC Hold Football Fiesta For School Students in Pune

LaLiga Santander Club, Sevilla FC and LaLiga Football Schools recently organised an engagement activity for aspiring footballers in Pune.

Over 70 kids, who are a part of the LaLiga Football Schools program in the city, participated in the masterclass and football fiesta on 20 January.

The masterclass was led and executed by Javier Cabrera, Technical Director and Saul Vazquez Chas, Regional Technical Head (West) from LaLiga Football Schools India and David García Gomez, Senior Specialist, Sports Projects Development, LaLiga for the young footballers from the centre.

Apart from the technical training, activities were organised as a part of the Football Fiesta including 3v3 tournament, dribble circuit, juggling contests, cross bar/accuracy challenge, shooting and possession challenges and more to develop the technical and competitive skills in an exciting manner.