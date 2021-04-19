Mourinho Sacked by Tottenham Hotspur After 17 Months in Charge

In recent weeks, Mourinho’s position was under the scanner after the Spurs won just one of their last 6 games and were dumped out of Europe unceremoniously.

Mourinho's tenure at Spurs is his first without a trophy during his managerial career.

This season, Mourinho has been handed 10 league defeats in a single campaign for the first time in his managerial career.

No Premier League side has lost more points from winning positions this season than Spurs, who have dropped 20.

The former Real Madrid manager replaced Argentine Mauricio Pochettino (current PSG head coach) as Spurs manager in November 2019 and guided the club to sixth in the Premier League last season.