Mourinho Sacked by Tottenham Hotspur After 17 Months in Charge
The Spurs will go ahead with the rest of the season with assistant coach Ryan Mason in charge until June.
Tottenham Hotspur have sacked manager Jose Mourinho after 17 months in charge, the London club confirmed on Monday. Mourinho’s last game in charge saw the Spurs drop two points at Everton with a 2-2 draw.
Chairman, Daniel Levy, said: "Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution."
In recent weeks, Mourinho’s position was under the scanner after the Spurs won just one of their last 6 games and were dumped out of Europe unceremoniously.
Mourinho's tenure at Spurs is his first without a trophy during his managerial career.
This season, Mourinho has been handed 10 league defeats in a single campaign for the first time in his managerial career.
No Premier League side has lost more points from winning positions this season than Spurs, who have dropped 20.
The former Real Madrid manager replaced Argentine Mauricio Pochettino (current PSG head coach) as Spurs manager in November 2019 and guided the club to sixth in the Premier League last season.
Spurs, who had fallen behind in the race for the Champions League too, were expected to give Mourinho the chance to lead the side into Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester City.
The move comes less than 24 hours after Tottenham announced they were a willing party to the controversial and massively unpopular European Super League.
"I leave it for Mr Levy," Mourinho had said earlier when asked for his thoughts on the European Premier League.
Mourinho has now been sacked by three different clubs in England – Chelsea, twice, Manchester United and Spurs.
