IWL 2023: Fixtures, Schedule, Venue, Live Streaming of Indian Women's League

Check the teams, formats, groups, fixtures, and full schedule for Indian Women's League 2023.

Shivangani Singh
Football
The Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2023 will begin today, 26 April 2023 and for the people who don't know IWL is the top-tier women’s football game of the country. The IWL 2023 will kick off with Misaka United taking on Mata Rukmani Football Club and Sports Odisha playing HOPS Football Club at the same time.

On the first day of the IWL 2023, defending champions Gokulam FC will be in action and will face the East Bengal in the evening game. The league come to an end on 13 May and dates for the finale matches are still not known.

Gokulam won the IWL in 2020 while Sethu FC won the the league in 2019. Rising Students’ Club won the trophy in 2018 and Eastern Sporting Union won the inaugural title in 2017. The IWL game was not organized in 2021 due to the pandemic.

IWL 2023 is the sixth edition of the women’s top-tier league and this year 16 teams will participate in the league.

Know about the dates, format, teams and full schedule for Indian Women’s League, IWL 2023.

Indian Women’s League 2023: Format & Teams

This year 16 teams will be participating in the IWL 2023 and they have been divided into two groups of eight teams each. The top four teams from each group will go to the knockout stage of quarterfinals, semi-finals and the final.

Group A: Gokulam Kerala FC, Mata Rukmani FC, HOPS FC, Misaka United FC, Kahaani FC, East Bengal FC, Sports Odisha, Mumbai Knights FC

Group B: Sethu FC, Kickstart FC, Celtic Queens FC, Eastern Sporting Union, CRPF FC, Churchill Brothers FCG, Lords FA Kochi, Odisha FC

The top eight teams which reach the knockout stage will be eligible for direct slots in next season’s IWL.

The clubs in IWL will have three foreign players and a maximum of two will be allowed on the field at a time.

Indian Women’s League 2023: Venue & Live Streaming

Where will the IWL 2023 matches be played?

All matches of IWL 2023 will be played at TransStadia and the Shahibaug Police Ground in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Where can the football fans watch the IWL 2023 matches live?

The AIFF has not got any broadcast partner yet thus the IWL 2023 matches will be shown on the Indian Football YouTube channel live.

Indian Women’s League 2023: Full Schedule

April 26

Misaka United vs Mata Rukmani Football Club: 8.00 AM IST

Sports Odisha vs HOPS Football Club: 8.00 AM IST

East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala: 4.30 PM IST

Kahaani Football Club vs Mumbai Knights FC: 4.30 PM IST

April 27

Lords FA Kochi YMAA vs Celtic Queens: 8.00 AM IST

Eastern Sporting Union vs Kickstart FC Karnataka: 8:00 AM IST

Central Reserve Police Force Football Club vs Odisha FC: 4:30 PM IST

April 28

Churchill Brothers vs Sethu: 8.00 AM IST

April 29

HOPS FC vs Misaka United: 8.00 AM IST

Mumbai Knights vs Mata Rukmani: 8.00 AM IST

Gokulam Kerala vs Sports Odisha: 4.30 PM IST

East Bengal vs Kahaani: 4.30 PM IST

April 30

Celtic Queens vs Eastern Sporting Union: 8.00 AM IST

Odisha vs Kickstart: 8.00 AM IST

Churchill Brothers vs CRPF: 4.30 PM IST

Sethu vs Lords: 4.30 PM IST

May 2

HOPS vs Gokulam Kerala: 8.00 AM IST

Misaka United vs Mumbai Knights: 8.00 AM IST

Sports Odisha vs Kahaani: 4.30 PM IST

Mata Rukmani vs East Bengal: 4.30 PM IST

May 3

Celtic Queens vs Sethu: 8.00 AM IST

Eastern Union vs Odisha: 8.00 AM IST

Kickstart vs Churchill Brothers: 4.30 PM IST

Lords vs CPRF: 4.30 PM IST

May 4

East Bengal vs Mumbai Knights: 8.00 AM IST

Gokulam Kerala vs Misaka United: 8.00 AM IST

Kahaani vs HOPS: 4.30 PM IST

Sports Odisha vs Mata Rukmani: 4.30 PM IST

May 5

Churchill Brothers vs Odisha: 8.00 AM IST

Sethu vs Eastern Sporting Union: 8.00 AM IST

CRPF vs Celtic Queens: 4.30 PM IST

Lords vs Kickstart: 4.30 PM IST

May 6

Misaka United vs East Bengal: 8.00 AM IST

Gokulam Kerala vs Kahaani: 8.00 AM IST

HOPS vs Mata Rukmani: 4.30 PM IST

Mumbai Knights vs Sports Odisha: 4.30 PM IST

May 7

Sethu vs CRPF: 8.00 AM IST

Eastern Sporting Union vs Churchill Brothers: 8.00 AM IST

Odisha vs Lords: 4.30 PM IST

Celtic Queens vs Kickstart: 4.30 PM IST

May 9

Kahaani vs Misaka United: 8.00 AM IST

Sports Odisha vs East Bengal: 8.00 AM IST

HOPS vs Mumbai Knights: 4.30 PM IST

Mata Rukmani vs Gokulam Kerala: 4.30 PM IST

May 10

CRPF vs Eastern Union: 8.00 AM IST

Lords FA vs Churchill Brothers: 8.00 AM IST

Kickstart vs Sethu: 4.30 PM IST

Celtic Queens vs Odisha: 4.30 PM IST

May 12

Misaka United vs Sports Odisha: 8.00 AM IST

Kahaani vs Mata Rukmani: 8.00 AM IST

Gokulam Kerala vs Mumbai Knights: 4.30 PM IST

East Bengal vs HOPS: 4.30 PM IST

May 13

CRPF vs Kickstart: 8.00 AM IST

Eastern Sporting Union vs Lords: 8.00 AM IST

Sethu vs Odisha: 4.30 PM IST

Churchill Brothers vs Celtic Queen: 4.30 PM IST

