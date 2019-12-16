ISL Match to Be Played in Empty Stadium in Guwahati

The Indian Super League (ISL) match between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC will be played here as per schedule on Wednesday, 18 December but in front of empty stands.

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the operator of the league, made the announcement in a statement released on Monday.

"The Hero Indian Super League Match 40 at Guwahati between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC, scheduled on Wednesday, will now be played behind closed doors," the statement read.