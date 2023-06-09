Intercontinental Cup 2023: India Kick-Start Campaign With 2-0 Win Over Mongolia

The Indian football team kicked off their Intercontinental Cup 2023 campaign with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Mongolia at the Kalinga Stadium, on Friday, 9 June.

In what was the Blue Tigers' first-ever match in Odisha in a competitive meet, they wasted no time stamping their authority, with Sahal Abdul Samad finding the net inside two minutes before Lallianzuala Chhangte doubled the lead in the 14th minute.

Lebanon had earlier beaten Vanuatu 3-1 in the opening game of the four-nation tournament, and thus lead the standings on goals scored after the first matchday.