India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup 2024: When and Where To Watch Live Streaming?

India and Uzbekistan will clash in AFC Asian Cup 2024 football match today on Thursday, 18 January 2024. The match will be played at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. After losing their first match of the tournament against Australia by 0-2, the Sunil Chhetri led Indian team will definitely try their best to win today's match to secure their chances of reaching the knockout stage. Uzbekistan's opening match against Syria ended in a goalless draw, therefore the Igor Stimac lead team will be aiming to give a tough competition to team India.

India and Uzbekistan have clashed in 8 head to head matches so far, in which India has been victorious in only one game. A total of 5 matches have been won by Uzbekistan, and 2 ended in draw. The last time India and Uzbekistan football teams squared off was in 2001 Merdeka Cup in Kuala Lumpur. The match was won by Uzbekistan by 2-1.

Let us check out the India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup 2024 match date, time, venue, live streaming, and telecast details below.