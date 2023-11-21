India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Where To Watch Live streaming in India?

After defeating Kuwait by 1-0, the Indian National Football Team is all set to clash against Qatar in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 match on Tuesday, 21 November 2023. The game will be crucial for Indian footballers because it is played at their home soil at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.
Qatar is one of the strongest opponents in Asia and won't be easy to defeat. They started their campaign with a spectacular 8-1 win over Afghanistan. However, the Blue Tigers are brimming with confidence after triumphing Qatar in their home soil, and will definitely put their blood, sweat, and tears in winning this clash. Players like Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Manvir Singh are the most anticipated footballers from the Sunil Chhetri lead Indian football team.
Let us read about the date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other latest updates about IND vs QAT 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers match below.
When Is the India vs Qatar 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match?
The India vs Qatar 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be played today.
Where Will Be the India vs Qatar 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Played?
The India vs Qatar 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Winning today's football match against Qatar is important for Indian football team if they want to secure their spot in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.
When Will the India vs Qatar 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Start?
The India vs Qatar 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will start at 7 pm IST.
Where To Watch the Live Streaming of India vs Qatar 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match?
The India vs Qatar 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be live streamed on Jio Cinema app and website in India.
When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of India vs Qatar 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match on Television?
The India vs Qatar 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be live telecasted on TV channels like Sports18 1, Sports 18 1HD, and Sports18 3.
