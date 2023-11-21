India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Where To Watch Live streaming in India?

After defeating Kuwait by 1-0, the Indian National Football Team is all set to clash against Qatar in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 match on Tuesday, 21 November 2023. The game will be crucial for Indian footballers because it is played at their home soil at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

Qatar is one of the strongest opponents in Asia and won't be easy to defeat. They started their campaign with a spectacular 8-1 win over Afghanistan. However, the Blue Tigers are brimming with confidence after triumphing Qatar in their home soil, and will definitely put their blood, sweat, and tears in winning this clash. Players like Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Manvir Singh are the most anticipated footballers from the Sunil Chhetri lead Indian football team.