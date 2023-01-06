Former Italy and Chelsea Striker Gianluca Vialli Dies At 58
Gianluca Vialli won eight trophies with Chelsea - three as a player and five as a manager.
Former Italian footballer Gianluca Vialli died at the age of 58 in London, on Friday, 6 January. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017, and was since receiving treatment.
"We thank the many who have supported him over the years with their affection. The memory of him and his example will live forever in our hearts," the former player-turned-manager's family wrote in a statement.
Vialli made 59 appearances for the Italian national team, and played a role in Azzurri's bronze medal in the 1990 FIFA World Cup. He also won the Serie A title twice - once with Sampdoria and the other time with Juventus. The Cremone-born player also won the UEFA Champions League with Juventus, before representing English Premier League side Chelsea, and then ultimately taking up a managerial role there.
Vialli was the first Italian to manage a Premier League side, leading Chelsea to triumphs in the League Cup, FA Cup, UEFA Cup Winner's Cup and UEFA Super Cup.
He also happened to be a part of Roberto Mancini's current Italian outfit as a delegation chief, before announcing a temporary leave from this role in December in order to be treated for his cancer.
The striker had announced that he was given the medical 'all-clear' in April 2020, however, he was re-diagnosed with the disease in December 2021.
