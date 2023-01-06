Former Italy and Chelsea Striker Gianluca Vialli Dies At 58

Former Italian footballer Gianluca Vialli died at the age of 58 in London, on Friday, 6 January. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017, and was since receiving treatment.

"We thank the many who have supported him over the years with their affection. The memory of him and his example will live forever in our hearts," the former player-turned-manager's family wrote in a statement.

Vialli made 59 appearances for the Italian national team, and played a role in Azzurri's bronze medal in the 1990 FIFA World Cup. He also won the Serie A title twice - once with Sampdoria and the other time with Juventus. The Cremone-born player also won the UEFA Champions League with Juventus, before representing English Premier League side Chelsea, and then ultimately taking up a managerial role there.