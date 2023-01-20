ADVERTISEMENT

Amitabh Bachchan Greets Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi Ahead of Football Match

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share his thoughts on meeting Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Amitabh Bachchan Greets Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi Ahead of Football Match
i

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share his thoughts on meeting legendary football players Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday, 20 January. The veteran accompanied dignitaries to greet the two teams ahead of their match which was held in Riyadh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to write, "T 4533 - "An evening in Riyadh .. " what an evening .. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mbape, Neymar all playing together .. and yours truly invited guest to inaugurate the game .. PSG vs Riyadh Seasons .. Incredible !!!"

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is a video from the football match that is being circulated on the internet:

The match was held between the teams Paris St Germain and Saudi All-star XI. Paris Saint-German won against Saudi All-Star XI.

Netizens took to Twitter to react to the legendary actor greeting their beloved football players. Most users called it an "honour", while others used fire emoticons to express their excitement.

On the work front, Amitabh was recently seen in the film Uunchai along with Anupam Kher and Boman Irani.

Also Read

Amitabh Bachchan Apologises to Fans After Making a 'Horrible Mistake' in Tweets

Amitabh Bachchan Apologises to Fans After Making a 'Horrible Mistake' in Tweets

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×