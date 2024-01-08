Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Franz Beckenbauer, Germany’s World Cup-Winning Football Icon, Passes Away at 78

Franz Beckenbauer won the FIFA #WorldCup for West Germany – both as a player and as a coach.

The Quint
Updated
Football
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Snapshot

  • German football icon Franz Beckenbauer passed away at the age of 78.

  • He won the FIFA World Cup for West Germany – first as a player in 1974, then as a coach in 1990.

  • Beckenbauer is among the only three former footballers to have won the World Cup both as a coach and as a manager.

  • He had also won the Ballon d'Or twice.

Also Read

Indian Football Team’s 2023 Year in Review: Blend of Highs, Lows & Controversies

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Iconic German footballer Franz Beckenbauer, who won the FIFA World Cup both as a player and as a manager, passed away yesterday (7 January) at the age of 78, his family has confirmed.

In a statement, the Beckenbauer family said “It is with deep sadness that we announce that my husband and our father, Franz Beckenbauer, passed away peacefully in his sleep yesterday, Sunday, surrounded by his family.”

Hailing from Munich, Beckenbauer made 103 appearances for Germany, wherein he netted 14 goals. Having played most of his life as a central defender, he was affectionately called ‘Der Kaiser’ (The Emperor) by his fans all across the globe, predominantly for his commanding style of play.

Also Read

Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Football Matches, Schedule, Groups & Live Streaming

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Beckenbauer played a crucial role in the erstwhile West Germany’s famous FIFA World Cup triumph in 1974, where they defeated Netherlands by a 2-1 margin at the Olympiastadion in Munich.

While that was West Germany’s second World Cup title, Beckenbauer also led his nation to their third glory, this time as a coach. At the 1990 FIFA World Cup in Italy, Beckenbauer’s team defeated a star-studded Argentina team – then led by Diego Maradona – by a 1-0 margin. To date, he remains among the only three former footballers to have won the game’s pinnacle competition both as a player and as a coach, with Brazil’s Mario Zagallo and France’s Didier Deschamps being the other two.

As for his club football career, Beckenbauer played 584 of his 754 professional matches for German giants Bayern Munich. He then spent four seasons in the United States of America’s New York Cosmos, before heading to Hamburger and making a return to New York, for what was his final season in 1983.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and football

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×