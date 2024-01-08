Franz Beckenbauer, Germany’s World Cup-Winning Football Icon, Passes Away at 78

Iconic German footballer Franz Beckenbauer, who won the FIFA World Cup both as a player and as a manager, passed away yesterday (7 January) at the age of 78, his family has confirmed.

In a statement, the Beckenbauer family said “It is with deep sadness that we announce that my husband and our father, Franz Beckenbauer, passed away peacefully in his sleep yesterday, Sunday, surrounded by his family.”

Hailing from Munich, Beckenbauer made 103 appearances for Germany, wherein he netted 14 goals. Having played most of his life as a central defender, he was affectionately called ‘Der Kaiser’ (The Emperor) by his fans all across the globe, predominantly for his commanding style of play.