Two Killed in Football Stampede During Arabian Gulf Cup Final in Iraq

Two Iraqi football fans died and dozens wounded on Thursday, 19 January, during a stampede at the gates of Basra Stadium, which will host the final match of the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup between Iraq and Oman.

"Very large numbers of football fans arrived at the stadium hours before the start of the match, and a stampede occurred at the gates, killing two fans and injuring more than 65 others," an Iraqi colonel from Basra Operations Command said on condition of anonymity.