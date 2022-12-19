FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi Not Retiring From International Football Just Yet
Lionel Messi has said he would like to play some games as the world champion.
2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner Lionel Messi has given his Argentina fans another reason to celebrate, saying he has no plans of retiring from international football just yet.
On Sunday, the 35-year-old guided his country to its third title with a 4-2 shootout victory over France.
"I want to play a few more games as a world champion. I was lucky to clinch every title in my career; this was the only one missing. I want to take this one there (to Argentina) and enjoy it with everybody else," said Messi after scoring twice in the final.
This was his second Golden Ball award, after winning the first eight years ago at Brazil in 2014, when Argentina were edged 1-0 by Germany in the final.
Messi opened the scoring for Argentina with a 23rd minute penalty and also found the net in extra-time to give the team a 3-2 lead in the 108th minute. Kylian Mbappe though completed his hat-trick to equalise the scores and take the game to a penalty shootout. Messi, along with three more Argentines who shot from the spot, converted.
In the shootout, after Emiliano Martinez saved Kingsley Coman's spot-kick, Gonzalo Montiel's decisive penalty ensured he claimed the greatest prize of all.
The victory means Messi emulates countryman Diego Maradona once again, as the veteran was also named the player of the tournament when Argentina last won the World Cup, 36 years back.
The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner announced before the final that this would be his last FIFA World Cup appearance and signs off with 11 Player of the Match wins across five tournaments.
Messi was named the Player of the Match in five Argentina games this World Cup, including all of their prior knockout fixtures and the final, besting the record of four he previously jointly shared with the Netherlands' Wesley Sneijder after his performances in 2014.
