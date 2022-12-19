FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi Not Retiring From International Football Just Yet

2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner Lionel Messi has given his Argentina fans another reason to celebrate, saying he has no plans of retiring from international football just yet.

On Sunday, the 35-year-old guided his country to its third title with a 4-2 shootout victory over France.

"I want to play a few more games as a world champion. I was lucky to clinch every title in my career; this was the only one missing. I want to take this one there (to Argentina) and enjoy it with everybody else," said Messi after scoring twice in the final.

This was his second Golden Ball award, after winning the first eight years ago at Brazil in 2014, when Argentina were edged 1-0 by Germany in the final.