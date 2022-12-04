FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands Qualify for Quarter-Finals by Beating USA 3-1

Denzel Dumfries did the star act for Netherlands, as he provided two assists and scored a goal against the United States of America to seal a 3-1 win and a place in the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-finals for his team.

On Saturday, 3 December, the Dutch opened the scoring in the 10th minute as Memphis Depay received the ball from Dumfries and finished off a combined move in which several players had a role to play.