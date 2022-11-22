FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands Start WC Campaign With 2-0 Win Against Senegal
FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands left it late as Senegal showed resilience through 90 minutes.
The Netherlands surprised with two quick goals in the second half in their opening FIFA World Cup 2022 match against Senegal in Doha on Monday, 21 November.
The Dutch managed to emerge victorious in a tightly contested match, as their African counterparts showed resilience through 90 minutes, which ultimately proved to be inadequate.
Cody Gakpo scored towards the end of play time, while substitute Davy Klaassen netted home the second one in injury time to beat Senegal 2-0 in their World Cup Group A opening match here at the Al Thumama Stadium.
The two sides had struggled to break the impasse until late in the match with the Dutch failing to score with several attempts at the goal, as they lacked the finishing touch.
"It was a difficult game and we were not careful with the ball. I think we can do a lot better but the victory obviously gives us a good feeling. We were clearly in search of a goal and eventually we got it," said Gakpo after the match.
The Netherlands will meet Ecuador in their second match on 25 November, while Senegal will play against Qatar on the same day.
Meanwhile, in the first match of Monday, England handed Iran a 6-2 defeat. A brace from Bukayo Saka and goals from Raheem Sterling, Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish helped Gareth Southgate's team register a comfortable victory.
In the last match of the day, USA and Wales played out a 1-1 draw. Timothy Weah handed the Americans a lead until Gareth Bale scored Wales' equaliser in the 82nd minute.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and football
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.