ADVERTISEMENT

FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands Start WC Campaign With 2-0 Win Against Senegal

FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands left it late as Senegal showed resilience through 90 minutes.

IANS
Published
Football
2 min read
FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands Start WC Campaign With 2-0 Win Against Senegal
i

The Netherlands surprised with two quick goals in the second half in their opening FIFA World Cup 2022 match against Senegal in Doha on Monday, 21 November.

The Dutch managed to emerge victorious in a tightly contested match, as their African counterparts showed resilience through 90 minutes, which ultimately proved to be inadequate.

Cody Gakpo scored towards the end of play time, while substitute Davy Klaassen netted home the second one in injury time to beat Senegal 2-0 in their World Cup Group A opening match here at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Also Read

FIFA World Cup 2022: Bukayo Saka’s Brace Helps England Beat Iran 6-2 in Opener

FIFA World Cup 2022: Bukayo Saka’s Brace Helps England Beat Iran 6-2 in Opener
ADVERTISEMENT
The two sides had struggled to break the impasse until late in the match with the Dutch failing to score with several attempts at the goal, as they lacked the finishing touch.

"It was a difficult game and we were not careful with the ball. I think we can do a lot better but the victory obviously gives us a good feeling. We were clearly in search of a goal and eventually we got it," said Gakpo after the match.

The Netherlands will meet Ecuador in their second match on 25 November, while Senegal will play against Qatar on the same day.

Also Read

FIFA World Cup 2022: 'Third-World’s Icon' Argentina Aim for Glory With 2 Lionels

FIFA World Cup 2022: 'Third-World’s Icon' Argentina Aim for Glory With 2 Lionels
ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, in the first match of Monday, England handed Iran a 6-2 defeat. A brace from Bukayo Saka and goals from Raheem Sterling, Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish helped Gareth Southgate's team register a comfortable victory.

In the last match of the day, USA and Wales played out a 1-1 draw. Timothy Weah handed the Americans a lead until Gareth Bale scored Wales' equaliser in the 82nd minute.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and football

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×