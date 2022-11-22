FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands Start WC Campaign With 2-0 Win Against Senegal

The Netherlands surprised with two quick goals in the second half in their opening FIFA World Cup 2022 match against Senegal in Doha on Monday, 21 November.



The Dutch managed to emerge victorious in a tightly contested match, as their African counterparts showed resilience through 90 minutes, which ultimately proved to be inadequate.

Cody Gakpo scored towards the end of play time, while substitute Davy Klaassen netted home the second one in injury time to beat Senegal 2-0 in their World Cup Group A opening match here at the Al Thumama Stadium.