FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco Coach Confident His Team Will Cause Another Upset

Having stunned Belgium, Spain and Portugal along the way to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Morocco are planning and plotting for another 'upset' as they take on defending champions France on Wednesday, 14 December.

"We will show great desire and try to pull off an upset," said Morocco coach Walid Regragui at the pre-match conference ahead of the semi-final. "We aren't satisfied with the semi-final and being the first African team to do that. We want to go further. Why not reach the final of the World Cup?" he further added.