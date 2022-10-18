FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022: India Bow Out With 0-5 Defeat Against Brazil

Brazil Scored Thrice in the Second Half

While Neha and Anita Kumari were trying their best, Kajol D'Souza and Shailaja should also be given the credit for their fighting spirit. Given the overwhelming nature of Brazilians' attacks as they camped exclusively in the Indian area, goalkeeper Melody Keisham should be complimented for her courageous display. Once, however, she was found wanting as she perhaps could have done slightly better when Aline scored the second goal.



There was a time in the first half when Brazil forced three consecutive corner kicks, but a determined Indian defence managed to avert the danger every time.



In the second half, India conceded the third goal within six minutes of the start as Aline's strong shot from a distance had Melody beaten. Four minutes from close, substitute Lara scored the fourth goal and she found the mark again well into the add-on time. Both were stunning long rangers that established the superiority of Brazilian football.