Ex-India Goalkeeper Subrata Paul Rues India Missing Out on Asian Games

Not allowing the senior men’s and women’s football teams to take part in the upcoming Asian Games to be held in Hangzou, China, from 23 September to 8 October, has become a subject of discussion among football lovers in India.

The reason, as per the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), is failure to meet the Sports Ministry's criteria for team games of being ranked among the Top 8 sides in Asia. While the men's team is presently ranked 18th, the women's team is placed 11th.

Former India goalkeeper Subrata Paul, who represented the Blue Tigers in 67 matches besides playing for top clubs like East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, among others, too expressed his displeasure over Indian football teams not competing in the prestigious event.

“I was very disappointed when I heard that the Indian football team will miss the Asian Games. I have been following the team's progress closely in recent years, and I have seen them make significant improvements.