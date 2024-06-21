Euro 2024: Spain Edge Past Italy in 1-0 Win To Qualify for Knockouts

Aside from a couple of characteristic forays down the left by Federico Dimarco, Italy struggled to penetrate the Spain penalty area. In response, Luciano Spalletti brought on Bryan Cristante and Andrea Cambiaso at halftime. However, this did not stop Spain's relentless attacks. Pedri nearly broke the deadlock again, but he fired a gilt-edged chance wide from Marc Cucurella's cross, Euro 2024 reports.

Finally, the breakthrough arrived, although from an unexpected source. It was no surprise that the move originated down the Spain left with Williams, however, his cross flicked on by Morata; Donnarumma could only get fingertips to the header and the ball rebounded in off Calafiori.

The goalkeeper tipped over another Morata effort, and Cambiaso cleared off the line moments later. Lamine Yamal curled just wide, while Williams hit the crossbar from the corner of the area.