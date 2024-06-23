Euro 2024: Portugal Beat Turkey 3-0 To Qualify for Round of 16

Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes were on target as Portugal sealed their place in the knockout stages of the UEFA Euro 2024 with a match to spare at the BVB Stadion Dortmund on Saturday. Silva and Fernandes scored a goal each while Samet Akaydin contributed an own goal as former winner Portugal defeated Turkiye 3-0 in a key match in Dortmund that wrapped up the top spot in Group F.

Portugal did it the hard way against the Czech Republic on Matchday 1, but on Saturday, they quickly took a firm grip on the proceedings. With Vitinha pulling the strings, they set about dictating the tempo and on 21 minutes they were ahead when Nuno Mendes' deflected cut-back was coolly dispatched by Bernardo Silva.