Euro 2024: Hjulmand Cancels Kane’s Strike as Denmark & England Play Out 1-1 Draw

The Three Lions eventually upped the tempo, however, and after a good chance for Phil Foden, Harry Kane buried a diverted cross from close range.

After that, Denmark began cranking up the pressure – and they reaped the benefits. Morten Hjulmand chose the perfect moment to score his first international goal, equalising with an exquisite long-range strike into the bottom corner.

Denmark also created the second half's first chance, with Jonas Wind's shot being blocked. The Danes enjoyed spells of fluid possession after the restart, dictating the pace of the game, but it was England who went closest to adding to the scoreline, with a Foden shot coming back off a post.

Both coaches made changes in an attempt to eke out victory, and substitute Ollie Watkins – on for Kane – had a chance to find the net swiftly after coming on, only for Kasper Schmeichel to deny him. Andreas Christensen then fired over at the other end, ensuring an absorbing game ended all square.