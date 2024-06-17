Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham on the Scoresheet as England Beat Serbia 1-0

Serbia threatened an immediate response as Aleksandar Mitrovic fired narrowly wide and Dusan Vlahovic had a shot blocked, but at the other end the Saka, who was dangerous throughout the first half, released Walker for a burst into the area that ended in a cross-shot across the face of goal, UEFA reports.

"The first half shows why we can score goals against any team, and the second half shows we can keep a clean sheet against any team. We had to suffer a bit but we kept a clean sheet and when you do that, you only need to score one goal to win the game. Overall, we'll be happy with that performance," Bellingham said.