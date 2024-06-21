Euro 2024: Jovic’s Last-Gasp Equaliser Helps Serbia Hold Slovenia to a 1-1 Draw

However, Serbia were fortunate not to fall behind late in the half when Timi Elsnik sent a fierce strike against the post, with Benjamin Sesko directing the rebound high over the bar. Oblak produced a fine save at the feet of Mitrovic moments later as the teams went into half-time on level terms.

Mitrovic was denied by another superb Oblak stop within minutes of the restart as Serbia began the second period on the front foot. Slovenia remained a threat on the counterattack, though, and Rajkovic pulled a leaf out of Oblak’s book with a diving save to tip a curling Sesko drive over the woodwork.

The deadlock was finally broken after the hour mark. Karnicnik regained possession deep inside his own half before laying the ball off to Elsnik, whose low cross was slotted home at the far post by the Slovenia right-back.

The 29-year-old was also in the right place at the right time moments later to deflect Mitrovic's shot onto the bar. Yet there was little that he or his team-mates could do about Jovic's thumping header past Oblak from a last-gasp Ivan Ilic corner, which denied Matjaz Kek's men a valuable three points.