Premier League 2021-22: How and Where to Watch Matches Live in India
Premier League 2021-22 is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST, from 14 August 2021
Premier League, also popularly know as the English Premier league is all set to begin from 14 August 2021, according to Indian Standard Time (IST). It is a world famous football league, played from the month of August to May.
20 clubs/ teams participate in the premier league, and a total of 380 matches are played.
Premier League 2021-22 is scheduled to commence with Brentford vs Arsenal match which is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST, on 14 August 2021. The first match of this season will be plated at Brentford Community Stadium, Brentford.
How and Where to Watch Premier League 2021 Matches in India?
Premier League 2021-22 will be broadcasted live by Star Sports Network in India. It can be watched live on TV on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD, and Star Sports 3.
How and Where to Watch Livestream of Premier League 2021 Matches in India?
English Premier League 2021-22 matches can be live streamed online on Disney+Hotstar in India. Users need to subscribe to Disney+Hotstar premium in order to enjoy the matches online. However, Jio users can also watch Premier league online on JioTV.
Premier League 2021-22: Clubs
Here's a list of team's participating in Premier League 2021.
Arsenal
Aston Villa
Brentford
Brighton and Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Leeds United
Leicester City
Liverpool
Manchester City
Manchester United
Newcastle United
Norwich City
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
Watford
West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
