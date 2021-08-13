ADVERTISEMENT

Premier League 2021-22: How and Where to Watch Matches Live in India

Premier League 2021-22 is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST, from 14 August 2021

The Quint
Published
Football
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>First match of Premier league 2021 will be played at 12:30 AM IST on 14 August 2021</p></div>
i

Premier League, also popularly know as the English Premier league is all set to begin from 14 August 2021, according to Indian Standard Time (IST). It is a world famous football league, played from the month of August to May.

20 clubs/ teams participate in the premier league, and a total of 380 matches are played.

Premier League 2021-22 is scheduled to commence with Brentford vs Arsenal match which is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST, on 14 August 2021. The first match of this season will be plated at Brentford Community Stadium, Brentford.

How and Where to Watch Premier League 2021 Matches in India?

Premier League 2021-22 will be broadcasted live by Star Sports Network in India. It can be watched live on TV on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD, and Star Sports 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

How and Where to Watch Livestream of Premier League 2021 Matches in India?

English Premier League 2021-22 matches can be live streamed online on Disney+Hotstar in India. Users need to subscribe to Disney+Hotstar premium in order to enjoy the matches online. However, Jio users can also watch Premier league online on JioTV.

You can also get regular update about Premier League 2021-22 on The Quint.

ADVERTISEMENT

Premier League 2021-22: Clubs

Here's a list of team's participating in Premier League 2021.

  • Arsenal

  • Aston Villa

  • Brentford

  • Brighton and Hove Albion

  • Burnley

  • Chelsea

  • Crystal Palace

  • Everton

  • Leeds United

  • Leicester City

  • Liverpool

  • Manchester City

  • Manchester United

  • Newcastle United

  • Norwich City

  • Southampton

  • Tottenham Hotspur

  • Watford

  • West Ham United

  • Wolverhampton Wanderers

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT