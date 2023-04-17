East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Live Streaming Super Cup 2023: Where To Watch Telecast
The live streaming of East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Super Cup 2023 match will be available on the Fancode app & website.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
East Bengal and Aizawl FC will face each other today on Monday, 17 April 2023 in a Group B clash of the Super Cup 2023. The match will be played at the Manjeri Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri.
Today's match is really important for East Bengal to win because it will decide whether they will qualify for the semi-finals or not. The first two games of East Bengal team against Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC were drawn and now today's game against Aizawl FC is a ray of hope for them. On the other side, Aizawl FC will also try their best to win the match for pride because they are already eliminated.
Let us read about East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Super Cup 2023 live streaming, telecast, date, time, venue, and other details below.
East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Super Cup 2023 Date
The East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Super Cup 2023 match will be played today on Monday, 17 April 2023.
East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Super Cup 2023 Time
The East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Super Cup 2023 match will be played at 5 pm IST.
Where Will Be the East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Super Cup 2023 Match Played Today?
The East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Super Cup 2023 match will be played today at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri.
East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Live Streaming Super Cup 2023
The East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Super Cup 2023 match will be live streamed on the Fancode app and website.
East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Super Cup 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast?
The East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Super Cup 2023 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Ten network.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and football
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.