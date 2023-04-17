East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Live Streaming Super Cup 2023: Where To Watch Telecast

East Bengal and Aizawl FC will face each other today on Monday, 17 April 2023 in a Group B clash of the Super Cup 2023. The match will be played at the Manjeri Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri.

Today's match is really important for East Bengal to win because it will decide whether they will qualify for the semi-finals or not. The first two games of East Bengal team against Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC were drawn and now today's game against Aizawl FC is a ray of hope for them. On the other side, Aizawl FC will also try their best to win the match for pride because they are already eliminated.

Let us read about East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Super Cup 2023 live streaming, telecast, date, time, venue, and other details below.