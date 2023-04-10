ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Super Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch Telecast on TV

The Hero Super Cup 2023 will end on 25 April. The winner will qualify for AFC Cup 2023-24 group stage match.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Football
2 min read
Indian Super Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch Telecast on TV
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has began the most awaited Hero Super Cup 2023. The qualifying rounds started a little early while the group stage matches commenced from 8 April 2023.

The Super Cup League 2023 retuned this year after a hiatus of almost 4 years. The tournament will end on 25 April. The competition has been divided into three stages: qualifying playoffs, group stage matches, and knockouts.

The winner of the Super Cup 2023 will qualify for the AFC Cup 2023-24 group stage to play against I-League 2021-22 champions Gokulam Kerala in a playoff match for a spot in the group stages of the AFC Cup 2023-24.

Today, on 10 April, ATK Mohun Bagan, the defending champion of the ISL, will take on Gokulam Kerala in their first match of the Super Cup 2023.

Let us read about the Indian Super Cup 2023 live streaming and live telecast details below.

India Super Cup 2023: Start Date

The Indian Super Cup 2023 officially kicked off on 8 April 2023.

Indian Super Cup 2023: End Date

The final match of Indian Super Cup 2023 will be played on 25 April 2023.

Indian Super Cup 2023 Venue

All the matches of the ongoing Super Cup 2023 will be played at two stadiums: The EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode, and the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri.

Indian Super Cup 2023 Live Streaming 

The matches of Indian Super Cup 2023 will be live streamed on Fancode app and website.

Indian Super Cup 2023 Live Telecast

The Indian Super Cup 2023 matches will be live telecasted on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD TV channels in India.

