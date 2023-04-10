Indian Super Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch Telecast on TV

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has began the most awaited Hero Super Cup 2023. The qualifying rounds started a little early while the group stage matches commenced from 8 April 2023.

The Super Cup League 2023 retuned this year after a hiatus of almost 4 years. The tournament will end on 25 April. The competition has been divided into three stages: qualifying playoffs, group stage matches, and knockouts.