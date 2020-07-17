Quess Takes Back EB’s Shares in QEBFC, Gives Them Sporting Rights

"We are pleased to inform that the JV agreement closure has taken place between Quess Corp and EBC on mutually agreed terms. The formalities pertaining to termination of the JV agreement between Quess, QEBFC and EBC was concluded on 17 July 2020. Consequent to this the sporting rights have been returned to the Club and the shares held by the Club in QEBFC have been returned to Quess," Ajit Isaac, Chairman and MD-Quess Corp Limited said in a statement.

"Upholding the future of the game as well as its supporters has been our sole intent from the very beginning and we are glad that the we have been able to resolve all points of discussion in good faith. We believe that the club has fantastic potential and we leave with good memories of the diehard supporters, its talented players and its many sporting victories which we still cherish. We wish the club only the best as we move forward," he added.