‘Ready for ISL’: East Bengal’s Transfer of Power Impasse Ends

An impasse between East Bengal club members and its investor, Shree Cement, has ended and the club on Thursday said that it was "delighted to have its team" in the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

