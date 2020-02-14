Ronaldo Rescues 1-1 Draw for Juventus at Milan in Semi-Final

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late penalty on Thursday, 13 February to help Juventus salvage a 1-1 draw at 10-man AC Milan in the first leg of their Italian Cup semifinal.

Ronaldo’s stoppage-time penalty canceled out Ante Rebic’s 62nd-minute opener for Milan, which will be without Zlatan Ibrahimović for the return fixture because of a suspension.

Milan defender Theo Hernández was sent off in the 71st following a second yellow card.

Milan coach Stefano Pioli said the late penalty shouldn't have been given.