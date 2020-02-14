Ronaldo Rescues 1-1 Draw for Juventus at Milan in Semi-Final
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late penalty on Thursday, 13 February to help Juventus salvage a 1-1 draw at 10-man AC Milan in the first leg of their Italian Cup semifinal.
Ronaldo’s stoppage-time penalty canceled out Ante Rebic’s 62nd-minute opener for Milan, which will be without Zlatan Ibrahimović for the return fixture because of a suspension.
Milan defender Theo Hernández was sent off in the 71st following a second yellow card.
Milan coach Stefano Pioli said the late penalty shouldn't have been given.
“Just before the penalty incident there was a foul on Ibra that wasn’t given. The play wouldn’t have continued if the referee had intervened then. ... I am happy with the performance but disappointed with the result," Pioli said.
Nearly 73,000 spectators were present - a record for an Italian Cup semifinal.
Ronaldo had barely a sight of goal at San Siro before his penalty. Ibrahimović went close on several occasions but was booked in the first half and will now miss the return match on 4 March as he had already received a yellow card in the competition - in the quarterfinal against Torino last month.
Milan midfielder Samuel Castillejo is also suspended for that match as is Hernández.
Both teams came into the match after disappointing results in Serie A. Juventus lost to Hellas Verona, allowing it to be caught at the top of the table by Inter Milan, which fought back from 2-0 down to beat Milan in the derby.
Milan was lively from the start and had two chances in the opening two minutes, with Franck Kessié firing narrowly wide moments after Ibrahimović had headed over the bar.
Juventus appeared sluggish and had to wait until the 36th minute for its first shot on target. Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma couldn’t keep hold of Juan Cuadrado’s shot but Kessié cleared the danger.
Ibrahimović again went close on the hour but Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon tipped the Swede’s effort round the post.
Milan broke the deadlock two minutes later. Samuel Castillejo chipped in a cross that was probably meant for Ibrahimović, but it went over him and Rebic scuffed it into the bottom left corner.
Milan went down to 10 men shortly after when Hernández was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Paulo Dybala.
Ronaldo kept his cool to convert. The Juventus forward has scored in 13 of his past 14 matches in all competitions.
“He is an incredible champion, playing with him is one of the reasons I came back,” said Buffon, who returned to Juventus in the offseason after a year at PSG.
Buffon walked out of San Siro with Daniel Maldini's shirt which had been given to him by the young midfielder's father, Paolo Maldini - who Buffon played against on many occasion and was teammates with on the Italian national team.
“In my collection I have (Enrico) Chiesa and son, (Lilian) Thuram and son, (George) Weah and son, and now Maldini and son. I’m waiting for their grandchildren,” Buffon said with a smile.
Napoli plays Inter in the other semifinal. It won Wednesday’s first leg 1-0 at San Siro and hosts the return match on 5 March.
