Coronavirus Outbreak: Kolkata Derby to Take Place in Empty Stadium

The I-League Kolkata derby between champions Mohun Bagan and East Bengal on Sunday is set to be played in front of an empty stadium after the city police issued a directive not to sale tickets for the match in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Joint Commissioner of Police, Bidhan Nagar wrote a letter to East Bengal Ground Secretary Dipankar Chakraborty not to sell tickets for the match to be played at the Salt Lake Stadium.