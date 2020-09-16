Dortmund Set to Allow 10,000 Fans in Stadium For Bundesliga Opener

Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund will allow 10,000 fans inside the stadium for their 2020-21 season opener against Monchengladbach to be played at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, 19 September.

"Saturday's home match against Borussia Monchengladbach is set to be played in front of around 10,000 spectators," the official handle of Borussia Dortmund tweeted.

This decision comes as Bundesliga clubs have been reportedly given a go-ahead to allow fans inside stadiums for the upcoming season, as per goal.com. Away fans will not be allowed to attend, though a game would be forced back behind closed doors if the infection rate in the home city is too high over a period of seven day.