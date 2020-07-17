Benzema Double Helps Real Madrid Secure 34th La Liga Title

Real Madrid have secured the 2019-2020 LaLiga title after a 2-1 win at home to Villarreal in their latest encounter. Karin Benzema scored twice for Zinedine Zidane's side in a game they needed to win to assure the title with a game still to play this season.

On Thursday night, his first goal came in the 17th minute, while his second was a controversial retaken penalty with 13 minutes to play, reports Xinhua news agency.

Vicente Iborra added some tension to the game with a late strike for Villarreal with five minutes to play, but in the end even a defeat would have been enough for Real after their nearest rivals FC Barcelona crashed to a shock defeat at home to Osasuna.

Jose Arnaiz put Osasuna in front in the 15th minute and an out of form Barca didn't get back onto level terms until Leo Messi netted with just under half an hour to play.