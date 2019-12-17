Barcelona, Real Madrid Look to Grab Top Spot in El Clasico Clash

Both teams had stiff tests this weekend, though. Barca were in action first and found themselves involved in a thriller at Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Txuri-urdin captain Mikel Oyarzabal put his side in front from the penalty spot but Barça seemed to have turned it around with goals from Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez before home forward Alexander Isak equalised for 2-2 late on to ensure the spoils were shared.

Sunday saw Zinedine Zidane's side start strong at Valencia but appeared to be heading for defeat when Los Che youngster Carlos Soler scored with 12 minutes remaining.

But there was still time for Karim Benzema to hammer in an equaliser, after his team's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois had gone forward for a 95th minute corner, bringing a 1-1 final score.