Arsenal vs Chelsea Ticket Price: When, Where and How To Book Online Tickets?

Arsenal vs Chelsea Tickets: The Premier League is again here with a new set of games. It will start on Tuesday, 2 May 2023 at the Emirates Stadium when Mikel Arteta's Arsenal team will square off against Chelsea in a pivotal game.

In the Premier League standings table, Chelsea is currently at 12th place and has fallen short of expectations this year. The opposition team will have to put in a lot of effort to win this game after suffering a 2-0 loss to Brentford over the weekend.

On the other side, although currently leading the league table, Arsenal has not played at its best lately. The Gunners have plenty to prove this week after suffering a devastating 4-1 loss to championship rivals Manchester City in their previous game.

Let us read about the Arsenal vs Chelsea tickets price, how, when, and where to book tickets online.