Aubameyang Double Helps Arsenal Win Record 14th FA Cup Title

Chelsea, who finished 10 points above Arsenal in the Premier League this season, were dominant in the opening proceedings with Pulisic becoming the first American to score in an FA Cup final.

The lead was cancelled out in the 28th minute with Aubameyang converting a penalty after being fouled by Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta in the box. Azpilicueta eventually had to be taken off just before half time after he pulled his hamstring.

Pulisic suffered the same injury minutes into the second half and had to be substituted. Aubameyang then helped Arsenal take the lead over a deflated Chelsea side in the 67th minute by chipping the ball over goalkeeper Willy Caballero.