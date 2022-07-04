Coach Alex Ambrose Sacked for 'Sexual Misconduct', Police Action Likely: Report

The Committee of Administrators (CoA), which is managing the affairs of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), had apprised the Sports Authority of India (SAI) about the incident.

Head coach Thomas Dennerby was a witness to the "incident" and he immediately reported it to the AIFF, since it involved a minor.

According to a report in Times of India, Ambrose has been asked to appear before the AIFF internal complaints committee on Monday. The reported said that the former player is unlikely to attend.

The appearance with the AIFF ICC is a part of the process, and the report also noted that a police complaint is likely in the next couple of days.

The U-17 World Cup matches will take place in three cities – Bhubaneswar, Goa and Navi Mumbai.

India have been clubbed with USA, Morocco and Brazil in Group A of the tournament.

India will begin their campaign against USA on the opening day, followed by matches against Morocco and Brazil on 14 and 17 October respectively.

All of India's group-stage games will be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

(With Inputs from PTI and Times of India)