AIFF Hired Astrology Firm For Indian Team, Players Can't Recall Sessions: Report

The contract was signed by Kushal Das on 29 April, the AIFF General Secretary, who is currently on an indefinite leave.

The AIFF, according to the newspaper, had appointed Nyassa Astrocorp for a fee of around Rs 24 lakh plus GST, for a three month period – April, May and June. The said company is reported to be based out of Green Park in the national capital.

According to the report, the amount was to be paid in three instalments of Rs 8 lakh each, along with reimbursements on actuals during the performance of duties.

The final instalment of the contract has been halted and there is also no scope to renew the agreement in the future. The Times of India reported that while the contract claims the firm had three sittings with the Indian men’s team during their preparatory training camp, none of the players seem to remember this.

The AIFF’s acting General Secretary Sunando Dhar said that a forensic audit into the matter is being initiated.

Incidentally, the payments would have continued as per schedule had the Committee of Administrators appointed by the Supreme Court (SC) not looked into allegations of financial corruption in the federation.

The SC had recently dismissed AIFF President Praful Patel and appointed a three-member CoA including Dr SY Quraishi, former India footballer Bhaskar Ganguly and retired Supreme Court judge AR Dave.

Das’ exit was on Monday, on the eve of the AIFF’s meeting with FIFA-AFC delegation, who are in India to decide whether a FIFA ban will be put in place after the Supreme Court stepped in to dismiss Praful Patel, who was hanging on to his post well past the tenure, which ended in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies, Times of India)