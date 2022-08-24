ADVERTISEMENT

After SC Order, Returning Officer Issues Fresh Dates for AIFF Elections

The nominations for the posts can be filed between 25-27 August, while the scrutiny will be done on 28 August.

IANS
Published
Football
2 min read
i

After the termination of the Committee of Administrators (CoA), as demanded by the international football federation (FIFA), the returning officer issued fresh dates for the elections to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) executive committee.

The Supreme Court had on Monday said that the Executive Council (EC) of the AIFF shall consist of 23 persons -- 17 members (inclding the president, treasurer and vice-president) to be elected by the electoral college consisting of 35 associations representing states/union territories, and six members shall be drawn from eminent players -- comprising four men and two women.

After the SC order, the returning officer Umesh Sharma stated that the election will be held on 2 September at the AIFF headquarter in Delhi and the results could be announced either on 2nd or 3rd September.

The nominations for the posts can be filed between 25th to 27th August while the scrutiny will be done on 28 August, the returning officer said.

The candidates will have a chance to withdraw the nomination on 29 August while the returning officer shall prepare the final list of contesting candidates and put it on the AIFF website on 30 August.

The top court, in its order, said, "Time for the completion of the elections which were scheduled to take place on August 28, 2022 shall stand extended by a period of one week. The Returning Officers shall, within the said period, refix the modalities for the filing of nominations from the stage which was reached on August 13, 2022 and ensure that the elections are completed on schedule."

It said returning officers (ROs) -- Umesh Sinha and Tapas Bhattacharya -- shall be deemed to be the ROs appointed by it for the purpose of conducting the elections, noting that there was no objection to their continuance by any of the contesting parties before it.

Topics:   Supreme Court   AIFF   FIFA Ban on AIFF 

