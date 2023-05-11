AFC Asian Cup 2023 Draw Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Live on TV?

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw will take place on 11 May at the Katara Opera House in Doha. For the first time in the tournament's history, India qualified for two consecutive editions, and its groupings will be decided on Thursday.
India already had won its qualification before playing Hong Kong in the last qualifying match after the Philippines' defeat to Palestine. However, the Blue Tigers finish the season by winning every game.
India will compete in the AFC Asian Cup for the fifth time. In the past, the Blue Tigers competed at the continental level in 1964, 1984, 2011, and 2019.
When Will AFC Asian Cup Draw 2023 Be Played?
Qatar will host the football competition AFC Asian Cup 2023 in 2024. Although, FIFA has not yet formally announced the exact dates of the Asian Cup, the tentative dates are 12 January to 10 February 2024.
India, which is currently ranked number 101 in the FIFA rankings, has been placed in Pot 4 along with Tajikistan, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, and Indonesia.
When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of AFC Asian Cup Draw 2023?
The live streaming of AFC Asian Cup Draw 2023 will be available on the official Facebook page and You Tube Channel of AFC today at 4:30 pm IST.
How To Watch the Live Telecast of AFC Asian Cup Draw 2023 in India
There will be no live telecast of AFC Asian Cup Draw 2023 match in India.
