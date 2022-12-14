Football Journalist Grant Wahl died of Aortic Aneurysm at World Cup, Says Wife

Football journalist from the US, Grant Wahl who was covering the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last week, died after his aortic aneurysm ruptured. The news was confirmed by his wife Céline Gounder in a statement she made on the website 'Fútbol with Grant Wahl'.

Earlier this week, on 10 December 2022, Wahl collapsed in the media box, while he was covering the World Cup quarter-final between Argentina and Netherlands. Despite attempting CPR and emergency drills, the 48-year-old journalist was not revived.