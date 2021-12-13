Watch: Man Revives Monkey by Performing CPR, Gets Lauded Online
Prabhu, a 38-year-old auto driver was seen doing chest compressions on the monkey in an attempt to save its life.
When a tough and possibly fatal situation arises, it is always difficult to think on your feet. Very few people can rise to the challenge and use their presence of mind to rectify a situation.
The video of a man reviving a monkey Tamil Nadu's Perambalur is going viral. An auto driver, Prabhu, decided to revive the monkey by performing CPR after it was injured from an attack by stray dogs in the area. The 38-year-old was on his way to the hospital when the monkey lost consciousness. He stopped his bike midway to help the monkey.
He is seen talking to the monkey and soothing it while doing chest compressions. The monkey starts responding a bit, after which Prabhu rushed it to a veterinarian.
Here is how users online applauded Prabhu's efforts.
