FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated Top Teams Standings; Check the Details

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is one of the most-awaited tournaments. All the matches that have been played so far have made some major changes in the FIFA World Cup 2022 points table. Football fans are trying to keep a close eye on the points table to see the top teams after every match. We update the table daily after every FIFA World Cup match for those who want to see the leading teams in all eight groups.

It is important to note that two FIFA World Cup 2022 matches are scheduled for today, Thursday, 1 December. We have all the details about the match dates, timings, and venues. Football fans must take note of the upcoming games if they want to see their favourite teams play. You can also check the FIFA World Cup 2022 points table.