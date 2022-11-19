FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony: Performers, When & Where to Watch?

The football carnival we all have been waiting for is finally here and it will take place in Qatar. There is no doubt that football fans are extremely excited about FIFA World Cup 2022. This year, 32 teams will be playing in the mega event and millions of fans can cherish the memories for a lifetime.

The opening ceremony of the World Cup is scheduled to take place on 20 November 2022, before the match between the host country- Qatar, and Ecuador. The opening ceremony will begin at 7:30 PM IST then it will be followed by the above-mentioned match on 21 November 2022.

Here, you can know about the venue, timings and performers in the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022.