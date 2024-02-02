The next few years, for Hamilton, were a smooth sailing, with the competitors dropping off. As the racing narrative shifted, focus shifted to what the millennials call 'side quests.' One such auxillary mission was the first apolitical iteration of 'Ab ki baar 400 paar' (this time, we'll cross 400).

Sebastian Vettel had had etched his name in the annals of history by accumulating 397 points in 2013 season, but the elusive 400-mark was yet to be breached. Until, of course, Hamilton, in 2018.

The feat was achieved in the last race, wherein Hamilton started from pole and never seemed to be in any risk of conceding his place. It was also his 11th win of the season.