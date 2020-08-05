ENG vs PAK 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: How to Watch Cricket Match Online?

After winning the Test series against West Indies, the English cricket team led by Joe Root is set to play Pakistan in a three-match test series starting Wednesday, 5 August.

Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad will be key for England to continue their winning streak whereas fitness will be a crucial factor in Pakistan’s case. The Pakistan team, led by Azhar Ali, reached England over a month back to undergo required quarantine and safety measures in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is all you need to know about the England Vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 Match:

When and what time will the England Vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 match take place?

The England Vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 Match will start at 3:30 pm IST on Wednesday, 5 August.

Where will the England Vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 match be held?

The England Vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 match will be held at The Old Trafford, Manchester.