ENG vs PAK 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: How to Watch Cricket Match Online?
After winning the Test series against West Indies, the English cricket team led by Joe Root is set to play Pakistan in a three-match test series starting Wednesday, 5 August.
Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad will be key for England to continue their winning streak whereas fitness will be a crucial factor in Pakistan’s case. The Pakistan team, led by Azhar Ali, reached England over a month back to undergo required quarantine and safety measures in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Here is all you need to know about the England Vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 Match:
When and what time will the England Vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 match take place?
The England Vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 Match will start at 3:30 pm IST on Wednesday, 5 August.
Where will the England Vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 match be held?
The England Vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 match will be held at The Old Trafford, Manchester.
Which channel will telecast the England Vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 Match?
The England Vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 match will be aired live on Fancode app. It will be also be live on Star Sports and Sony ESPN.
How to watch the live streaming of England Vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 Match?
What are the squads for England Vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1Match?
England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes,Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq,Haris Sohail/Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas
