Emerging Asia Cup 2023: India A vs Pakistan A Final Live Streaming & Telecast

After beating Bangladesh A in the semi-final match, India A is all set to face off its arch-rivals Pakistan A in the final match on Sunday, 23 July 2023. The match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo at 2 pm IST.
In the semi-final match against Bangladesh A, India A set a score of 211 for the rival team to chase. The Bangladesh A team were all out for 160 and lost the match by 51 runs.
Let us check out the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 India A vs Pakistan A Final Live Streaming, Squads, Telecast, Date, Time, Venue, and other details below.
When Will Be the India A vs Pakistan A Final Match Played?
The India A vs Pakistan A final match will be played on Sunday, 23 July 2023.
At What Time Will the India A vs Pakistan A Final Match Start?
The India A vs Pakistan A final match will start at 2 pm IST.
Where Will Be the India A vs Pakistan A Final Match Played?
The India A vs Pakistan A final match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
Where To Watch India A vs Pakistan A Final Match Live Streaming?
The India A vs Pakistan A final match will be live streamed on the Fan Code app and website in India.
When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of India A vs Pakistan A Final Match on Television?
The India A vs Pakistan A final match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.
ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023: India A vs Pakistan A Team Squads
India A Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Dhruv Jurel(w), Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull(c), Akash Singh, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Prabhsimran Singh, Pradosh Paul, Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Nitish Reddy, RS Hangargekar.
Pakistan A Squad: Saim Ayub(c), Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris(w), Shahnawaz Dahani, Mehran Mumtaz, Haseebullah Khan, Mubasir Khan, Amad Butt, Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sufiyan Muqeem, Arshad Iqbal.
