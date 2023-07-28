'Disappointed & Surprised' by Harmanpreet's Actions, Says Anjum Chopra

While the two match ICC suspension now means Harmanpreet will likely miss India's quarter and semis outings at the Asian Games, Anjum Chopra also pointed out at an integral factor in this whole debacle - why did no one in the dressing room try to talk things out between her wicket and the presentation ceremony?

'You know, it's a very personal feeling, but I do feel there is more to it,' she said. 'For a captain to go out there and even after an hour and a half not cool down even till she reached the presentation ceremony. Winning and losing is one thing. You know what's happening and it's not. It's a sixth match that that happened. There were five earlier games where India was not… I think apart from the first game, it wasn't a breeze. There was a struggle in every game for India. They had to defend, they had to bat out of their skin and they didn't look fluent from the first match. Those things would have bottled up. So I'm just assuming that why have all these things just got piled up like that,' she added.

'And if it was just an absolutely fresh instance, then why wasn’t something done in the dressing room to calm things down? Because when you have a captain sitting in the dressing room after getting dismissed, you know what the mindset is. You know how the players moving about… So there are people in the dressing room who assess this and who notice this and probably act before it's too late. Rather than just say, oh, you know, she shouldn't have done this.

;We all know she shouldn't have done this. But could this have been handled better? Could this damage control have had begun in the dressing room before the presentation happened? Irrespective of that, India won, lost or tied this game,' said Anjum Chopra.