Dhruv Jurel Deserves a Spot in India’s Test XI Against Australia

As India prepares for the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) after a stunning 0-3 debacle against New Zealand, selection dilemmas and debates are heating up. The disappointing defeat to the Kiwis has triggered murmurs that Team India needs specialists for the five-day format.
One name emerging as a must-pick for the playing XI is Dhruv Jurel.
The keeper-batsman has grabbed attention with his gritty performances, especially in the just concluded India A match against Australia A in Melbourne. His handling of high-pressure situations, coupled with some exceptional displays on challenging pitches, makes a compelling case for his inclusion in the team for the first Test at Perth on 22 November.
One needs to just look at his recent innings against Australia A to realise Jurel’s true value. On a bouncy, challenging Melbourne pitch where most of his teammates struggled, Jurel showcased a rare composure and adaptability. He scored half-centuries in both innings, an 80 followed by a 68, skilfully navigating the tough Aussie attack when others around him found it difficult to settle.
Facing a bowling unit with lots of international experience, including bowlers like Scott Boland and Michael Neser, Jurel demonstrated remarkable maturity, adapting his game to counter the extra pace and bounce. His solid technique and mental resilience were evident as he crafted partnerships after India ‘A’ had slumped to 41-4 in the first innings and 56-5 in the second. As he shouldered the burden of scoring, Jurel was the “lone warrior” in a match that underlined his readiness for the highest level.
Son of a Kargil War veteran, Jurel’s journey has been an inspiring saga. The 22-year-old first hit the headlines during the U-19 World Cup in 2020 where he played a crucial role as Vice Captain. From there, he transitioned smoothly into the domestic arena, where he honed his skills with Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy. His domestic record reflects his talent, and more significantly, showcases his ability to stay calm and focused under extreme pressure.
His remarkable composure was on display in his debut Test series against England in early 2024. Jurel emerged as one of India’s most promising youngsters when he scored a 46 in his first Test knock in the third Test of the series. But his most crucial contribution, one which reflected his skills the most, came in the fourth Test with the series standing 2-1 in India’s favour.
After a fantastic 90 in the first innings, Jurel’s composure was much needed in the second innings when India was chasing 192 but had lost half the side for 120. His stand with Shubhman Gill made sure India reached home without further damage, with Jurel hitting a vital unbeaten knock of 39.
India had lost the first Test of the series in a similar manner, chasing a modest 231 and it looked like a similar story might unfold in the second inning of the fourth Test. But Jurel’s decisive footwork against the English spinners and his tough mindset meant that India won the series with a Test to spare! It’s in this context that his half-centuries on a fast, bouncy pitch of Melbourne are being much talked about in the cricketing circles. Experts feel that Jurel has a very sound technique which makes him a versatile asset for India’s batting line-up.
Moreover, what sets Jurel apart is his maturity. Unlike many young players who tend to be over-aggressive these days, Jurel’s measured approach is strategic and patient. He knows when to go on the attack and when to defend. His focus on building an innings, respecting the bowlers, and wearing them down reflects a classical batting philosophy that aligns with the demands of the Test format.
Besides his batting, Jurel’s wicket-keeping skills are impressive, adding further value to his inclusion in the playing XI. He has quick reflexes and sharp glovework. With Rishabh Pant batting exceptionally well since his comeback, it might be better if India chooses Jurel for the keeping duties and lets Pant solely focus on his batting. Pant hasn’t looked at his best behind the stumps and his keeping left much to desire in the New Zealand series. Jurel fits the profile of a keeper-batsman who can contribute greatly with both the bat and the gloves.
The upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia is one of the toughest assignments in international cricket. Facing a world-class Aussie bowling unit in their backyard demands mental resilience. A player like Jurel at number six could bolster India’s batting depth, giving them more options in the middle and lower order. India’s top order appears fragile after the drubbing by the Kiwis and having Jurel for Sarfaraz might just be an ideal change for India. His ability to play long innings or accelerate when required makes him different from others.
Beyond the BGT series, Jurel has the potential to become a regular fixture in Team India for years. His style of play makes him an ideal candidate for the long-term plans of Indian cricket. With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the twilight of their careers, young talents like Jurel offer great hope for India’s future. He could play a critical role in India’s transition, bringing stability to the team that is transitioning into a new era.
What’s crucial is that the selectors and the team management give Jurel a longer run in the playing 11. Giving him the experience of playing in Australia will not only enhance Jurel’s growth as a player but may inspire other young talents waiting for their chances.
(Siddhaarth Mahan is a writer on sports who also works as an actor and filmmaker in the Hindi film industry. He tweets at @siddhaarthmahan. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author's own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
