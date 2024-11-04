India’s Cricketing Hangover: When White-Ball Glory Leads to Red-Ball Blues

India’s biggest issue at the end of the series defeat is the attitude and form of our superstars.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli appeared woefully out of touch, exposing the biggest chink in the Indian line-up. Somehow, because the two appeared out of tune, the batting looked brittle and always ready for a collapse.

The two superstars have been given complete leeway by the powers that be as that is what happens in India once you win a white-ball World Cup or a major limited-overs event. They start dictating the terms and everything they do is an event. The two were given a break from the Duleep Trophy, while everyone else turned up for the event.